City employees honor former Mt. Vernon mayor

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Employees in Posey County say goodbye to a long-time former Mt. Vernon mayor.
City and county employees in Mt. Vernon lined up along the Posey County courthouse Tuesday afternoon to honor former Mayor Jack Higgins.
The crowd stood in silence as Higgins’ funeral procession passed by.
Higgins served as mayor from 1972 until 2004 and had the second longest-running term of a mayor in Indiana.
According to his obituary, Higgins was involved in the community, announcing Mt. Vernon High School football and basketball games for 68 years.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.