Chase ends in crash in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a suspect is in custody in Posey County after a chase.
Troopers say it started Tuesday morning in Mt Vernon when they saw a car driving through someone’s yard.
They say the driver would not stop, and the chase went into northern Posey County.
Troopers say stop sticks were used at S.R. 68 and S.R. 165. They say the chase ended on S.R. 165 near High School Road where the car crashed and overturned.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and will be booked into jail.
The incident briefly caused a “lock out” at schools in the area.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.