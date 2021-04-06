Bright & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mainly clear this morning and not as cool with temps in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny and continued mild as high temps climb to 80-degrees. The record high is 83-degrees set in 2010.
Wednesday, partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain above normal in the upper 70s. The best set-up for thunderstorms...Wednesday night through Thursday morning. A few severe thunderstorms possible especially over southeastern Illinois and western Kentucky.
