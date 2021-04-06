Atkinson Pool to reopen Memorial Day weekend in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The countdown to summer is on. For many kids, it’s all about the pools.
Atkinson Pool in Henderson is set to reopen Memorial Day weekend, and they’re going to need some lifeguards.
Henderson County YMCA is currently offering life guard training to those interested in getting certified. That starts on April 26.
The class costs $180 unless you’re a member, then it’s $150. The class is limited to 12 students.
You have to be at least 16 years old by Memorial Day to sign up.
You can call the Y to register for training at 270-831-4983.
The city is also taking applications for established lifeguards and other positions at Atkinson Pool.
Anyone interested in those jobs, should contact the city online or head to the HR office of the municipal building.
As for Atkinson Pool, it’s set to reopen the last Saturday in May. This will be the first time it’s been open since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.