Spring break activities offered at Dugan Best Recreation Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, spring break activities were offered Monday at Dugan Best Recreation Center.
They had chalk, food, and games for the kids to enjoy while out of school for the week. The staff tells us they were happy to be able to give students something fun to do while they are off.
They say they have more events planned for the rest of the week.
“During the end of the week, egg racing and just different fun activities just so the kid can, I know they have been cooped up and they’re back in school full time, so they need to release some of that energy,” said rec leader Andrea Johnson.
The Rec Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.
