Public meetings set for Lloyd Expressway improvement plans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A series of public meetings will be held this month to introduce TheLloyd4U and provide an overview of the project and improvements planned.
The meetings will include a virtual meeting and two in-person meetings.
Officials say the meetings are an opportunity to learn more about the project, preliminary design concepts and next steps.
More than a dozen improvement projects are planned along the Lloyd Expressway, from Posey County Line Road to Cross Pointe Boulevard.
The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to invest more than $100 million in improvements to make the Lloyd Expressway.
The work will include intersection improvements, bridge replacements, pavement replacement and more.
The virtual public meeting is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.
People who want to attend should register in advance at http://bit.ly/TheLloyd4U-PublicMeeting.
They will receive a confirmation email and meeting link.
Attendees can also use a dial-in option and call 888-475-4499 and use Meeting ID # 998 4136 6311 to join by phone.
Two in-person meetings will be offered the same week.
The meetings will include social distancing and several health precautions. Face masks will be required for the meetings.
To allow more distancing for participants, two presentations will be available at each meeting.
One will be Wednesday, April 21 at City View at Sterling Square. That’s at 210 N. Fulton Avenue.
The other is Thursday, April 22, at Crescent Room at Milestones. That’s at 621 S. Cullen Avenue.
There will be presentations at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at both meetings.
The improvement projects are divided into two phases.
Phase One extends from Rosenberger Avenue to Cross Pointe Boulevard. Phase Two extends from Posey County Line Road to Rosenberger Avenue.
Phase One project letting is expected in fall 2023 with construction expected to begin in spring 2024.
Phase Two project letting is expected in fall 2024 with construction expected to begin in spring 2025.
