Police chase ends with crash into porch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a long list of charges after a police chase.
It happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday.
Officers say they tried to pull a car over for speeding on Shanklin St.
They say the driver would not stop and sped down North Seventh Street at speeds of 60 mph.
Police say he tried to turn on Cedar St., but lost control, ran off the road, and crashed into concrete porch.
Jason Goss, 21, was then taken into custody.
Officers say they found marijuana in the car and a loaded gun in the area. It was believed to have been thrown during the chase. Police say it was reported stolen in Indianapolis.
Goss is charged with:
- Trafﬁc- Failure to Signal
- Trafﬁc- Disregarding Stop Sign
- Trafﬁc- Operating W/O Insurance
- Resisting Law Enforcement
- Trafﬁc- Reckless Driving
- Weapon- Possession of Firearm By Felon
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Controlled Substance- Possession of Marijuana
