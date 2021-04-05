Cat rescued after several days in a tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cat was stuck high in a tree in Evansville, but he’s now safe.
Viewers say he had been stuck in the tree for at least five days.
The tree was on Sheffield Drive near Thompkins Middle School.
High Score Saloon offered $200 to a tree trimmer or someone who might have the equipment to come get it down.
DJ’s Tree Service provided a foreman to climb up and retrieve Batcat, but the cat was too tired and scared to move. So they used a saw to cut the cat down.
Batcat had a scary fall of more than 70 feet, but he seems to be okay.
“It was very scary watching the tree limb go down and the cat come down. But it’s the only way that they could get the cat to come down. I can truly say that without a doubt that cats do land on their feet and can take off and run,” said Joshua Diehl, who owned the tree the cat stayed in.
They say he is extremely weak and dehydrated and is going to need some medical care.
They are asking you to send in donations for “Batcat” to Another Chance for Animals.
