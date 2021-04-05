Muhlenberg Co. teen named Ky. Ag Athlete of the Year

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County teen has been named one of the six 2021 Kentucky High School Athletic Association-Kentucky Department of Agriculture Ag Athletes of the Year.
Austin Randolph was awarded a $2,000 scholarship during a ceremony at the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen® State Basketball Tournament on April 2 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
“Athletics and agriculture have a lot in common. They both teach the value of effort, discipline, and teamwork,” Commissioner Quarles said. “We are pleased to join our partners at the KHSAA to reward the Commonwealth’s best young athletes and agriculturists. It’s no secret that it is expensive to get a postsecondary education. Whether these students pursue their dreams at a four-year institution or at a vocational school, these scholarships will help offset the rising costs of continued education.”
Thirty-two student-athletes applied for the 2021 Ag Athlete Awards, and a committee selected the winners.
The one-time scholarships, payable to an institution of higher learning, are awarded to high school seniors involved in athletics and agriculture who plan on continuing their education at a two- or four-year institution or trade school.
The scholarships are supported by the “Ag Tag” Fund, which is financed by voluntary donations from Kentucky motorists when they buy or renew their farm vehicle license plates.
Last year, Kentucky farmers donated nearly $612,000 to the Ag Tag Program.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.