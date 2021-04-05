Muhlenberg Co. teen named Ky. Ag Athlete of the Year

“Athletics and agriculture have a lot in common. They both teach the value of effort, discipline, and teamwork,” Commissioner Quarles said. “We are pleased to join our partners at the KHSAA to reward the Commonwealth’s best young athletes and agriculturists. It’s no secret that it is expensive to get a postsecondary education. Whether these students pursue their dreams at a four-year institution or at a vocational school, these scholarships will help offset the rising costs of continued education.”