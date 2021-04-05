Mater Dei Graduate, Nick Lee, Makes Team USA Wrestling Squad

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei graduate, Nick Lee, has always dreamed big. Well, one of the biggest dreams that he could have ever had, has come true. Lee has earned a spot on the Team USA Wrestling Olympic squad.
Lee, who just won an NCAA individual national championship, a few weeks ago, at 141 pounds, took home 3rd place, in the 65 kilogram division (143 lbs.), at the 2021 Olympic Team Trials Challenge Tournament, down in Fort Worth, Texas.
Lee, the four-time NCAA All American and high school state champion at Mater Dei, lost his second round match, and had to wrestle his way through the consolation bracket, to nab 3rd place.
Lee began his quest to make Team USA, by winning his opening round match against No. 11 Mitch McKee, but then lost to Jordan Oliver, in the 2nd round, dropping him into the consolation side.
In the consolation bracket, Lee regained his composure and won his first match, 12-2, over Nahshon Garrett. He then wrestled the number one seed, Zain Retherford, winning 10-4.
By winning two matches in the consolation bracket, Lee had now earned himself a spot in the 3rd place match and a chance to earn a spot on Team USA.
His opponent in the 3rd place match was the No. 2 seed Yianni Diakominhalis. Lee was able to build on the momentum of winning several straight matches in the consolation bracket, and he ended up beating Diakominhalis 16-8, to punch his ticket to the USA Olympic wrestling squad.
