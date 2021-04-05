Man accused of driving drunk with kids in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested after an argument.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday night at Glendale Ave. and Broadway Ave.
Officers say they found 29-year-old Joseph Zack getting out of a car while arguing with a woman.
As they tried to separate the two, police say Zack became aggressive toward officers and had to be forced to the ground.
They say Zack admitted that he had been drinking and had driven his car with two children inside.
He was arrested on charges including Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated and Resisting Law Enforcement.
