Kenton Crews named MVC Player of the Week for second time

Helping Evansville to a weekend sweep of South Dakota State and now seven-straight wins, redshirt junior Kenton Crews continued his tear this season. On the weekend, Crews hit .733 at the plate, starting all four contests in center field, smashing four doubles, a triple, and home run, while generating seven RBI. This season, Crews is hitting a team-best .452, driving in 18 runs, to go along with 12 extra base hits and five stolen bases. Crews is 13th in the nation in batting average, 12th in slugging percentage, 19th in on-base percentage, and seventh in triples.