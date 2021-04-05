Kenton Crews named MVC Player of the Week for second time

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) -For the second time this season, University of Evansville redshirt-junior Kenton Crews has been named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week, it was announced in a release by the Conference office.
The honor is the second for Crews in the last three weeks, after earning player of the week honors on March 22 following hitting for the cycle against Butler.
Helping Evansville to a weekend sweep of South Dakota State and now seven-straight wins, redshirt junior Kenton Crews continued his tear this season. On the weekend, Crews hit .733 at the plate, starting all four contests in center field, smashing four doubles, a triple, and home run, while generating seven RBI. This season, Crews is hitting a team-best .452, driving in 18 runs, to go along with 12 extra base hits and five stolen bases. Crews is 13th in the nation in batting average, 12th in slugging percentage, 19th in on-base percentage, and seventh in triples.
Evansville returns to action this weekend with its second road MVC series of the season at Bradley on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Dozer Park in Peoria, Ill.
