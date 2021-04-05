Ind. reports 12 new COVID cases in our counties, half with zero cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 762 new COVID-19 cases and one deaths statewide.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 690,910 confirmed cases and 12,667 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are four new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Warrick County, zero new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, four new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone, can call 211..
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,836 cases, 391 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,043 cases, 116 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,625 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,783 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,667 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,233 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,262 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,293 cases, 34 deaths
