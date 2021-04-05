Health officials report 6 new COVID-19 cases in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Health officials reported six new COVID-19 cases in local Illinois counties since Friday.
Of those new cases, three are in Wayne County, two in Wabash County and one in White County.
The state has now had 1,258,736 total cases and 21,384 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are three no cases in White County.
There are no newly reported deaths in our area of Illinois.
Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.
As of March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders also became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,712 cases, 50 deaths
- White County - 1,657 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,336 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 541 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.