Groundbreaking held for Yellow Banks in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A groundbreaking was held Monday morning for Yellow Banks Recreation in Warrick County.
Organizers say Yellow Banks was a community tradition known for their recreation site, including swimming, camping, shows, and more.
”Five days fresh here from Colorado. Moved here and decided to, we purchased this Yellow Banks area, about 170 acres. To revitalize it and bring it back to its former glory. It was once a very popular camping area, recreation area, big swim beach and famous for its ice cream, craft fairs, lots of different functions,” Jason Powers, the new owner of Yellow Banks said.
It had to close last season, but the site is now under new ownership and will be revitalized over the next 12 months.
Yellow Banks opened in 1969, and the former owner says she’s thankful that the Powers’ family is continuing the tradition.
”We had campers from everywhere, even Australia that would come off of the interstate and then we had local people. Every holiday was real busy, and we’re just glad they’re going to continue that for us,” Patsy Marshall, the former owner of Yellow Banks said.
The new owners say they’ll be bringing back the classic log cabins for short-term rental, RV sites for visitors, fishing, swimming, and their famous ice cream.
Warrick County officials say this will certainly, once again, be a great addition to the county.
“It’s really great to see Yellow Banks get the revitalization that it deserves. You can’t talk to hardly anyone in Warrick County without them bringing up fond memories of their childhood and being at Yellow Banks,” Dan Bean, the Warrick County Development Analyst explained. “And it’s really great to see that it’s going to get back to not just its former glory, but farther than that and really become a crown jewel in northern Warrick County.”
