Fifth Third Bank names first woman City President

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Neely Pierce has recently been named the City President of Fifth Third Bank in Evansville, IN.
This is the first time a woman has filled the role in the company.
“There’s always people who come before me a ton of mentors, male and female who’ve helped me get to this point,” said Pierce. “And what I hope to do is to continue to empower all of our leaders and to show it doesn’t matter male or female. If you work hard, show your passion for the community, continue to serve our employees and you’ll be rewarded.”
Neely has been with the Bank for almost 28 years. She will continue to serve as the Regional Retail Executive for the Indiana Region.
“Neely has held many roles in her tenure at the Bank and embraces every opportunity to serve the communities in which we live and work. This expanded role will allow her to bring her expertise and commitment to community service to the Southern Indiana market,” shares Regional President, Mike Ash.
Neely’s involvement in the community includes her work on numerous civic boards, including President of Albion Fellows Bacon Center for three years of her ten-year tenure.
She also currently serves on the WNIN Board and the Women’s Fund Advisory Board, which is a sub-committee of the Vanderburgh Community Foundation.
