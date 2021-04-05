EVSC names new Central Head Football Coach

“It’s exciting that this appointment is a current EVSC employee with over a decade of experience within our school district,” said Andy Owen, EVSC director of athletics. “Being able to retain current EVSC employees’ talents and dedication will have a tremendous impact on our schools, athletic programs and community. Andrew is an energetic and engaging coach who comes highly recommended. He also has the passion, knowledge and energy to continue to build upon the remarkable success within the Central football program.”