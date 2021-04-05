EVSC names new Central Head Football Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tonight (April 5), the EVSC Board of School Trustees approved the appointment of long time EVSC football coach Andrew Zirkelbach as the head football coach at Central High School.
Zirkelbach was most recently the defensive coordinator at Reitz High School and a defensive coordinator and assistant coach at Central prior to that. As assistant coach at Central, Zirkelbach helped lead Central to three sectional championships in 2011, 2017 and 2018. As the Bear’s defensive coordinator, he led the team to the school’s first ever regional and semi-state championship, and state final appearance in 2018. Prior to serving at Central, Zirkelbach served as the head football coach at Princeton High School from 2006 - 2009.
“It’s exciting that this appointment is a current EVSC employee with over a decade of experience within our school district,” said Andy Owen, EVSC director of athletics. “Being able to retain current EVSC employees’ talents and dedication will have a tremendous impact on our schools, athletic programs and community. Andrew is an energetic and engaging coach who comes highly recommended. He also has the passion, knowledge and energy to continue to build upon the remarkable success within the Central football program.”
Zirkelbach earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Evansville, a master’s in engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a master’s in secondary education from Oakland City University.
Courtesy: EVSC
