Enchelmayer keads UE women’s golf in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Allison Enchelmayer shot the low round of the day for the University of Evansville women’s golf team in the opening round of the ISU Invitational at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Enchelmayer is also tied for the tournament lead, as she carded a 1-under 71. She’s tied for 1st place, with Northern Iowa’s Hannah Bermel. The two of them are three strokes ahead of a 4-way tie for second place.
Alyssa McMinn was next for the Purple Aces. A first-round score of 78 has her in a tie for 18th place. Mallory Russell was one behind McMinn with a 79 and is tied for 22nd. Caitlin O’Donnell and Sophia Rohleder recorded identical rounds of 81 and are tied for 30th.
Carly Frazier had an outstanding round as an individual. She fired off a 79 to sit in a tie for 22nd.
Evansville wrapped up the opening day in fifth place with a score of 313. UE is six behind 4th-place Butler and 14 shots ahead of Western Michigan. Northern Iowa holds the team lead with a 300 and are two in front of Green Bay and four ahead of Indiana State.
The final 18 holes will begin on Monday morning.
