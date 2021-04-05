Drug and neglect charges filed after investigation in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested two people during an investigation Saturday in Spencer County.
Authorities say they stopped a car in Dale because they had received information that the driver, 39-year-old Dennis Sipes II, of Shoals, was a Habitual Traffic Violator with a lifetime suspension.
During the traffic stop, authorities say they found meth.
They say they became suspicious that Sipes may be involved in drug activity at that Baymont Hotel in Dale.
While investigating at the hotel, troopers say they found 27-year-old Kaci M. Newport, of Washington, and her daughter.
They say the two had been staying with Sipes at the hotel.
Troopers say they found a bag with Newport that contained what is believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana.
The Indiana Department of Child Services was called in to help.
Troopers say Sipes is charged with:
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana, B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor
- Habitual Traffic Violator, Level 5 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
Newport is charged with:
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Neglect of a Dependent, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana, B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.