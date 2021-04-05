Dispatch: Crews respond to crash on University Parkway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a crash with injuries at University Parkway and Diamond Avenue.
Officials say a truck pulled out in front of a car turning left from University Parkway onto Diamond. They say no one was hurt. Our crew who went to the scene says the intersection was partially shut down, but everything has since cleared up.
According to the German Township Fire Department, first arriving units found a two-vehicle crash with everyone out of the vehicles.
They say those involved refused medical treatment.
