Churches hold in-person Easter services following last year’s drive-up events

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Easter services looked different on Sunday for some churches across the Tri-State.
One big difference was that worshipers weren’t attending the service from their cars.
Last year, several churches packed inside the parking lot of Eastland Mall for an Easter Sunday service. But this year, the service was held inside.
Phil Heller, the lead pastor at Crossroads Christian Church, says that Sunday was such a special day for worshipping and getting back with the church family. He says they have been meeting in person with safety precautions in place at the church for months, but because of the importance of Easter and how different last year was, Sunday was extremely special for the whole church.
“Well, Easter is a great time to celebrate our faith and it’s so great to be back together with our church family,” Heller said. “Though we’ve been meeting since June of 2020, but something about Easter - a great moment I’d say to be back together with the church family. We’re seeing many people who are here for the first time and so many people who are back for the first time since COVID-19 first hit a year ago.”
People who attended Sunday’s service say that after the night and day difference of how Easter was celebrated one year ago, they were so thankful to be back together.
