Breezy & Mild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All the sunshine from the weekend will carry over into Monday. Mostly clear and not as cold this morning with lows in the upper 40s. Temps will continue to hover 10-15 degrees above normal in upper 70s.
Tuesday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps remain in upper 70s. There is a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday, partly sunny early then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps sink into the mid-70s. The best set-up for severe thunderstorms appears to be in southeast Missouri and Arkansas.
