Allison Enchelmayer finishes 5th at Indiana State

Aces also take 5th place in team standings

By Bethany Miller | April 5, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 4:25 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFIE) -After leading the way for the University of Evansville women’s golf team in the opening round of the ISU Invitational, Allison Enchelmayer capped off the tournament on Monday, earning a top five finish at the Country Club of Terre Haute.

Finishing Monday’s round with a 78, Enchelmayer clinched a fifth-place finish with a combined score of 149, just five over par.  Sophia Rohleder made the largest jump for UE.  She followed up an opening-round 81 with a 76 on Monday.  Her 157 was good for a 27th place tie.

Alyssa McMinn and Carly Frazier tied for the 27th position.  McMinn finished with rounds of 78 and 82 on her way to a 160.  Frazier was the third-highest individual in the event after efforts of 79 and 81 gave her a final tally of 160.

Coming in 34th spot was Mallory Russell.  Her score of 83 in the final round gave her a 162.  Caitlin O’Donnell was just behind her with a 163.  Her score on Monday finished at 82.

Evansville came in fifth place in the team standings with a 627, 10 behind 4th-place Indiana State.  Northern Iowa took the top team and individual wins.  The Panthers’ 2-round score of 597 put them five strokes in front of Green Bay.  Hannah Bermel of UNI was the medalist, posting a 143.  She finished five shots in front of a second-place tie.

UE is right back on the course this weekend, traveling to the Jan Weaver Invitational at Murray State.  The tournament is set for Friday and Saturday.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

