Allison Enchelmayer finishes 5th at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFIE) -After leading the way for the University of Evansville women’s golf team in the opening round of the ISU Invitational, Allison Enchelmayer capped off the tournament on Monday, earning a top five finish at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Finishing Monday’s round with a 78, Enchelmayer clinched a fifth-place finish with a combined score of 149, just five over par. Sophia Rohleder made the largest jump for UE. She followed up an opening-round 81 with a 76 on Monday. Her 157 was good for a 27th place tie.
Alyssa McMinn and Carly Frazier tied for the 27th position. McMinn finished with rounds of 78 and 82 on her way to a 160. Frazier was the third-highest individual in the event after efforts of 79 and 81 gave her a final tally of 160.
Coming in 34th spot was Mallory Russell. Her score of 83 in the final round gave her a 162. Caitlin O’Donnell was just behind her with a 163. Her score on Monday finished at 82.
Evansville came in fifth place in the team standings with a 627, 10 behind 4th-place Indiana State. Northern Iowa took the top team and individual wins. The Panthers’ 2-round score of 597 put them five strokes in front of Green Bay. Hannah Bermel of UNI was the medalist, posting a 143. She finished five shots in front of a second-place tie.
UE is right back on the course this weekend, traveling to the Jan Weaver Invitational at Murray State. The tournament is set for Friday and Saturday.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.