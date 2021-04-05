Mom and daughter share their COVID-19 vaccine experience

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
On Monday, the governor reports 110 new cases along with eight new deaths. He says the positivity rate sits at 2.9%.
Governor Andy Beshear is rolling out a new task force taking aim at Unemployment Insurance Fraud.
The task force will coordinate efforts between local offices and the state.
Unemployment Insurance has been a major topic during the pandemic, with millions filing for the first time.
The move comes after the state received several reports of unauthorized charges made to Unemployment accounts.
You can watch his briefing live below.
Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 40 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
They say 16 were in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 14 in Henderson County, one in McLean County, one in Ohio County, five in Union County, and one in Webster County.
There were no new deaths.
As of April 5, Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
18-year-old Karis Price got her vaccine.
“Since I’m going to be living in a dorm, I figured it was a good idea to get vaccinated,” said Price. “And then I was wanting to be able to you know attend safely, football games and other social events.”
Karis’s mom, Vanessa, expressing her gratitude as Kentucky opened up their vaccine eligibility to 16 and older this week.
“We have all been through such a traumatic experience this entire last year, it really means everything to me for her to be able to get the vaccine and hopefully get back to some sense of normal. She’s going to be quite a distance from home. And I wanted to be sure that she was vaccinated, and I had given her as much protection as possible to live in that dorm,” said Vanessa.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,967 cases, 173 deaths, 9,012 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,849 cases, 56 deaths, 2,772 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,080 cases, 131 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,442 cases, 53 deaths, 2,209 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,392 cases, 71 deaths, 3,850 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,174 cases, 19 deaths, 1,143 recovered
- McLean Co. - 843 cases, 28 deaths, 768 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,251 cases, 15 deaths, 1,143 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 807 cases, 16 deaths, 726 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.