Aces Men’s Soccer Drops Road Finale at Loyola

CHICAGO (WFIE) - In its final road game of the season, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team fell to Loyola Chicago, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon at Loyola Soccer Park in Chicago.
”Loyola has done a good job in the past of protecting their home field and they did that again today,” said Aces head men’s soccer coach Marshall Ray. “We didn’t respond well to an early mistake and Loyola capitalized on our indecisiveness. We’ve got to regroup and prepare for Thursday night against Drake who currently sits in second and comes to Evansville, and we feel like we’ve got an opportunity to get a result.”
Loyola’s attack got rolling early as the Ramblers found the back of the net twice inside the game’s first 16 minutes. In the the 13th minute, Loyola’s Billy Hency opened the scoring with a goal coming off a stolen pass that was dribbled into the 18 and slipped past Aces keeper Matt Bryant. Three minutes later, the Ramblers scored their second as Hency contributed again, crossing a ball into the box and finding Fabian Becerra, who finished it.
Evansville had some chances in the 24th minute, generated by freshman Pablo Guillen. In a span of 13 seconds, Guillen recorded three shots, beginning with a free kick that was blocked by the wall. Guillen quickly collected the rebound and fired a shot that was again blocked as the wall dissolved. After the Aces gathered that rebound, the ball was distributed back to Guillen whose cross was deflected and who ended the spell with a shot that missed wide.
In the 29th minute, Hency added a brace, scoring his second goal of the match, dribbling into the box and finishing into the side netting to give the Ramblers a 3-0 lead at the half.
Evansville’s defense improved in the second half, specifically due to Bryant’s effort in goal. The redshirt junior made four saves in the second half and held the Ramblers from adding to their total as Loyola earned the 3-0 win.
The Aces close-out the season on Thursday with a home match against Drake at 6 PM at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville.
