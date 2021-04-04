USI Women’s Track Takes 1st; Men get 3rd, in KWC Twilight Invite

Freshman Audrey Comastri (2:19.14) and sophomore Emma Brown (2:19.35) both pushed each other to the line as she finished second and third in the 800m, respectively. Freshmen Mallory Wittmer (2:24.34) and Lauren Greiwe (2:24.84) both seemed to use each other to get across the line giving the Eagles a sweep of the top five spots in the event.