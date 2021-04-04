USI Women’s Track Takes 1st; Men get 3rd, in KWC Twilight Invite

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana’s Women’s Track & Field came away winners of the Kentucky Wesleyan Twilight Invitational with a team total of 149 points Friday evening.
Freshman Kaylee Lane sprinted away from the field as she took first in the 100 meters in a time of 13.09 seconds. Freshman teammate, Katelyn Grell stayed near Lane to the line as she took second in 13.31. Another Freshman, Olivia Clark rounding out the scoring in the event crossing the line fourth giving the Screaming Eagles five additional points with a time of 13.46.
Lane continued her short distance dominance as she picked up another victory, this time in the 200m. Lane clocked in at 26.39 and Grell again followed close behind in the runner-up position in a time of 27.37. Clark found her way into the top five again with a finish of 28.13.
Freshman Audrey Comastri (2:19.14) and sophomore Emma Brown (2:19.35) both pushed each other to the line as she finished second and third in the 800m, respectively. Freshmen Mallory Wittmer (2:24.34) and Lauren Greiwe (2:24.84) both seemed to use each other to get across the line giving the Eagles a sweep of the top five spots in the event.
Senior Hope Jones led the flock of Eagles in the 3000m coming in second place with a time of 10:14.71. Freshman Adele Schnautz turned in a 10:23.44 crossing the line next for the third spot. Junior Doriane Langlois (10:46.18) and Cameron Hough (11:14.58) closed out the scoring for the Eagles in the event, nabbing fifth and seventh place, respectively.
The 4x100m relay comprised of Lane, Grell, Georgianna Roeder and Clark also came away as victors on the evening with their time of 50.97.
The 4x400m relay team was also impressive in their race as Lane, Grell, Audrey Comastri and Brown raced out to a 4:13.29 second-place finish.
In the field, freshman Emma Lasher leapt 1.50m (4′11″), good enough for third in the high jump.
Sophomore Roeder (4.53m – 14′10.5″) and junior Ralen Campbell (4.23m – 13′10.5″) both recording scoring marks on their ways to finishing fourth and seventh for USI in the long jump, respectively.
Roeder kicked off the throws with a big individual victory in the shot put where she had a toss of 10.68m (35′0.5′). Freshman Gabrielle McGregor had a heave of 9.62m (31′6.75″) giving her fourth place. Freshman Emily Papandria snuck inside the top eight to score with a seventh-place toss of 7.95m (26′1″).
McGregor was top performer for the Eagles in the discus as she recorded a 31.52m (103′5″) good for third. Freshmen Daphanie Ehrmann recorded a fifth-place toss of 30.49m (100′0″) and Papandria was the next mark in sixth with her own toss of 30.31m (99′5″).
Up Next: The Eagles are scheduled to compete in the Jim Vargo Invite held next Saturday April 10 in Louisville, Kentucky.
--EAGLE MEN TAKE 3RD PLACE AT KWC INVITE--
University of Southern Indiana’s Men’s Track & Field placed third in the Kentucky Wesleyan Twilight Invitational with a team total of 78 points Friday evening.
Junior Arie Macias was able to break the two-minute barrier in the 800 meters where came in third in a total time of 1 minute, 56.73 seconds. Macias’ 800m time was a personal best shaving off nearly four seconds.
Freshman Jake Wiesniewski kept pretty good pace with Macias as he crossed the line next for the Screaming Eagles in third with a time of 1:57.94. Freshman Nick Dombroski (2:02.54) and Senior Markus Poulsen (2:05.66) rounding out the scoring performances by taking sixth and seventh place, respectively.
Freshman Mason Moore (9:14.53) and Will Sims (9:16.14) paced each other to grab third and fourth overall in the 3000m, respectively. Junior teammate Michael DeMeyer crossed the line soon after in 9:26.92 to earn a fifth-place finish.
In the final race of the meet, the 4x400m relay team composed of Wiesniewski, Dombroski, Macias and Poulsen finished runners-up in 3:30.84 giving the Eagles eight more team points.
In the field, freshman Kyle Crone (1.93m – 6′4″) and junior Tyrell Nickelson (1.90m – 6′2.75″) notched second and third-place leaps in the high jump, respectively.
Crone also added a four-place finish in the long jump where his best mark was 6.17m (20′3″).
Crone did go on to win the triple jump as he leapt into a mark of 12.90m (42′4″) gaining a huge 10 points for the Eagles.
Sophomore Josh Kaminski (13.80m – 45′3.5″) and junior Jake Brantley (12.76m – 41′10.5″) closed out all scoring for the Eagles on the day in the shot put with their marks earning them fourth and seventh place, respectively.
Up Next: The Eagles are scheduled to compete in the Jim Vargo Invite held next Saturday April 10 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.