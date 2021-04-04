USI Women’s Soccer Wins Fourth Straight Match

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer completed its road trip sweep with a 3-1 drubbing of Maryville University Sunday afternoon in St. Louis, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles, who have won four-straight and nine of their last 10, are 9-2-0 after today’s action, while the Saints are 4-4-3.
USI sophomore forward Taylor Hall got the Eagles on the board late in the first half with her third goal of the season at 43:33. Hall was assisted on the goal senior forward Taylor McCormick.
The Eagles took the 1-0 lead through the intermission and extended the margin to 2-0 on the first tally of the game by sophomore midfielder Jill DiTusa at 64:22. DiTusa was assisted on her fourth of the season by sophomore forward Morgan Beyer and junior midfielder Rachel Gray.
DiTusa sealed the victory the Eagles and upped the score to 3-0 with her fifth tally of the season at 86:46. She was assisted for a second time in the match by Gray. The Saint closed the gap to 3-1 with a tally at 87:04 before the Eagles heard the final horn on the victory.
Up Next for the Eagles:
USI returns to Strassweg Field for the final homestand of the spring next week when the Eagles host Lindenwood University April 9 at 7:30 p.m. and the University of Missouri-St. Louis April 11 at 2:30 p.m.
The Eagles won the first-ever meeting with Lindenwood in 2019, 1-0, at Strassweg Field. USI also holds a slim 13-12-0 lead in the all-time series, 4-1-0 in the last five matches, with UMSL after posting a 2019 6-0 win at home.
