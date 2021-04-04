USI Volleyball Sweeps UIndy for Second time this Season

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball claimed another regular season sweep of a GLVC-rival Saturday afternoon, beating the Greyhounds of Indianapolis in straight sets. With the win, the Screaming Eagles improve to 12-4 overall and two series sweeps this year.
The Eagles fought through three tough sets, including a 27-25 first set, to earn their seventh match sweep on the season. 25th-ranked USI out-performed U-Indy in all major categories en-route to victory, out-attacking the Hounds with 46 kills, 45 assists, and six aces and flying around the court defensively, totaling 71 digs and 10 total blocks. This is also the first time since 2005 the Screaming Eagles own a win streak against Indianapolis when they won three-straight matchups versus the Hounds.
The USI attack was headlined by three double-digit kill performances with Leah Anderson blasting 12 and Abby Weber and Katherine Koch both bombarding the Hounds with 10. The sophomore Anderson also led Southern Indiana in points with 14.0 and added 10 digs, two blocks and a service ace. Fellow sophomore Koch played across the board in the win, adding 13.0 points, eight digs, six assists, and a season-high of four blocks to her kill count. The freshman outside hitter Weber recorded her fourth-straight game with 10-plus points and posted double-digit kills/digs in three of the last four matches. Casey Cepicky took her floor general status yet against by dishing out 34 assists while adding two blocks, two aces, and two kills.
With Cepicky spreading the wealth throughout the Eagles’ roster, juniors Taylor Litteken and Sidney both got into the USI attack with Litteken sending seven kills over the net and Hegg recorded five. Litteken and Hegg both came up huge at the net against the Greyhound attack with Litteken thwarting four hits while Hegg foiled a match-leading six attacks. The defensive maneuvers included all parties from the Screaming Eagles with nine players laying out for two-plus digs and five players with at least two blocks.
SEASON NOTES:
With another victory in the GLVC East division, No. 25 USI improved to 5-1 against divisional opponents, only dropping the first match of the season to then-No.14, currently No. 1 Lewis. The Eagles have made strides on the season, receiving a national ranking for the first time in program history and reaching as high as 12th (3/3/21 poll).
Senior setter Casey Cepicky solidified her position in the USI record books this season, moving up to fourth in all-time assists with 2,802 through so far in her career. She began the season ranked sixth in USI history. Cepicky has dished out 30-plus assists in 12 of 16 matches on the year.
USI’s sophomore outside hitter Leah Anderson earned the program’s first AVCA National Player of the Week award since 2011 with her performance against Rockhurst and Lindenwood where she posted 34 kills and a hitting percentage of .446, amassing 38.5 points (6.42 points per set). (Release)
Sophomore outside hitter Katherine Koch collected the first GLVC weekly award of her career following her performance in the trouncing of McKendree. Koch bombarded the Bearcats with 17 kills (career-high) and 19.0 total points (career-high) on .300 attack percentage. (Release)
USI Volleyball posted multiple impressive feats this season, recording five-straight matches without losing a set, beating Illinois Springfield, U-Indy, McKendree, Rockhurst, and Lindenwood. The 15-straight set wins were included in an eight-match win streak of victories as well with the Eagles beating Maryville, William Jewell, and Missouri S&T prior to their loss to UMSL.
UP NEXT:
The Southern Indiana Volleyball will finish out its regular season schedule next weekend, April 9/10, traveling to Illinois Springfield and No. 1 Lewis. Previously against the Prairie Stars and Flyers, the Eagles won convincingly in a 3-0 sweep of their division rival UIS while they dropped the first match against Lewis in five sets to begin the season.
