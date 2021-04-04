USI Volleyball Sweeps UIndy for Second time this Season

The USI attack was headlined by three double-digit kill performances with Leah Anderson blasting 12 and Abby Weber and Katherine Koch both bombarding the Hounds with 10. The sophomore Anderson also led Southern Indiana in points with 14.0 and added 10 digs, two blocks and a service ace. Fellow sophomore Koch played across the board in the win, adding 13.0 points, eight digs, six assists, and a season-high of four blocks to her kill count. The freshman outside hitter Weber recorded her fourth-straight game with 10-plus points and posted double-digit kills/digs in three of the last four matches. Casey Cepicky took her floor general status yet against by dishing out 34 assists while adding two blocks, two aces, and two kills.