USI Softball Drops Pair of 1-run Games at McKendree

McKendree (12-6, 11-3 GLVC) looked like it might not be able to take advantage of the situation as Back induced a fielder’s choice ground ball to get the lead runner out via the force play at home for the second out of the inning. However, for the second time in a week, a two-out pinch-hitter rescued USI’s opponent as Sidney Larsen hit a two-out single to right field to push the game-tying and go-ahead runs across the plate—USI faced a similar situation in its 10-7 loss to Truman State University last Sunday when the Eagles had the Bulldogs down to their last out and a pinch-hitter came in to drive in the game-tying runs in a 10-7 USI loss.