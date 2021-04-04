USI Men’s Soccer Shut out by Maryville

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer lost a 3-0 decision to Maryville University Sunday afternoon in St. Louis, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles have a 5-5-1 record at the end of today’s action, while the Saints are 9-2-0 this season.
USI could not get on track today as Maryville built a 2-0 lead by the end of the first half. The Saints increased the lead to 3-0 at 81:25 to seal the Eagles’ fate on Sunday.
Offensively, the Eagles were only able to manage six shots, two on-goal against the Saints.
Up Next for the Eagles:
USI returns to Strassweg Field for the final homestand of the spring next week when the Eagles host Lindenwood University April 9 at 5 p.m. and the University of Missouri-St. Louis April 11 at noon.
The Eagles leads the all-time series with Lindenwood, 2-0-0, after winning the first meeting in GLVC action, 2-0, at Strassweg Field in 2019. UMSL holds a 22-8-2 lead with USI in the all-time series, but the Eagles have won three of the last five match-ups, including a 2-0 win in 2019 at home.
