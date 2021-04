EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunshine drove temps into the upper 70s on Sunday. Sunny and warm to kick off the week with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the middle 70s. A cold front will bring showers and some thunderstorms our way by Wednesday and Thursday as temps ease into the upper 60s. Scattered showers possible Friday and warming up to around 70. Continued pleasant into the weekend.