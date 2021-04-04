KWC Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader, to Sweep Series from Storm

PAINESVILLE, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team swept the snow off the field on Friday in a two-game sweep over Lake Erie College and completed the series sweep on Saturday with two more wins over the Storm. The Panthers needed extra innings to keep their winning streak alive in the opener taking down LEC 6-4. In the finale Joseph Burke hit two homeruns in a 14-2 victory.
GAME 1: KWC 6, LEC 4
Seth Wright pitched five strong innings to start the day for the Panthers (11-3, 8-0 GMAC). The Storm (3-15, 1-11 GMAC) belted a three-run homerun in the bottom of the third inning and added another run in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead.
Wesleyan got it all back it the top of the fifth inning, as reigning G-MAC Player of the Week Cody Bridges singled to lead things off. Lane Kennemore doubled for Burke who crushed a three-run homerun over the leftfield fence. Later in the frame Ian Ellis scored on a pass ball to tie the game.
Bo Robinson entered and pitched a clean sixth and seventh. In the eighth Ben Wilcoxson walked and stole second. After an intentional walk to Bridges, Kennemore singled to right to plate the go-ahead run. An error allowed another run to score and the Panthers closed the game out with Drake Hamil earning the save.
Burke drove in four runs on the day while Ellis and Kennemore each finished the game with two hits. Robison earned the win after two innings of work allowing just one baserunner.
GAME 2: KWC 14, KEC 2
Three pass balls in the second inning allowed three Panther runs to score. In the fourth, Burke belted another three-run homerun to double the Wesleyan lead, 6-0. A four-run fifth inning was capped off by Jaret Humphrey’s double to left. Kennemore, Chase Andrews and Brayden Sisson each drove in runs in the frame.
Burke homered to lead off the seventh as the Panthers added four runs in the frame. Benton McGill earned his second win of the season after six innings of work, allowing two runs, on four hits with four strikeouts.
The Panthers will travel to Evansville, Ind. on Wednesday to play the University of Southern Indiana. First pitch is scheduled for 6PM.
