Ind. reports no new COVID-19 deaths statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 952 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths statewide.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 690,910 confirmed cases and 12,667 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are 18 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four in Warrick and Dubois counties, three in Perry and Gibson counties, and one in both Posey and Pike counties.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
If you don’t have a computer or cell phone, you can call 211.
On Tuesday, the statewide mask mandate will become just an advisory.
Face masks will still be required in city/state government buildings and buses. They will also be required in schools for the rest of this school year.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,832 cases, 391 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,041 cases, 116 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,623 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,783 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,668 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,230 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,262 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,293 cases, 34 deaths
