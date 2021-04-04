Gould Cranks 25th Career HR, but Aces Softball falls at UNI

CEDAR FALLS, IA. (WFIE) - Senior Eryn Gould hit the 25th home run of her University of Evansville career and is now alone in third place on the Purple Aces all-time list. She hit a leadoff home run on Saturday with the Aces falling by a 9-1 final in the series finale against UNI.
Gould’s home run gave Evansville (17-11, 5-4 MVC) a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Panthers (15-13, 7-2 MVC) scored five in the bottom of the second before pulling away for the win.
The Panthers’ Kamryn Shaffer led the second off with a solo home run before Adara Opiola hit a grand slam that gave them a 5-1 lead. UNI added three more in the third and one in the fifth to clinch the victory.
UE had three hits on the day. Aside from Gould’s home run, Jessica Fehr and Lindsay Renneisen each posted hits. Gould continued her unbelievable streak of reaching base; she finished the game 1-for-1 while adding two walks. The Panthers finished the day with six hits.
Making the start for UE, Izzy Vetter struck out five and walked five over the course of four innings. Seven of the nine runs given up were earned. Kailyn Packard tossed all five innings for UNI and allowed three hits while walking three.
Evansville is back on the road next weekend, traveling to Southern Illinois for a 3-game series on Saturday and Sunday.
