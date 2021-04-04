Former Mt. Vernon Mayor has died

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - An obituary shows former Mt. Vernon Mayor Jack Higgins, 86, has passed away.
The obituary states Higgins served in the Indiana National Guard for 20 years, retiring as a Captain.
Higgins was involved in the community, announcing Mt. Vernon High School football and basketball games for 68 years.
According to the obituary, he was a Mt. Vernon Councilman from 1964 until 1971, Black Township Trustee in 1971 and the Mt. Vernon Mayor from 1972 until 2004. Upon leaving the Mayor’s Office in 2004, he had the second longest-running term of a mayor in the Hoosier state.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., Monday and from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Tuesday at the Schneider Funeral Home.
Due to the pandemic, officials say masks are required and social distancing should be observed.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the MV M-Club or the MV Kiwanis Club.
