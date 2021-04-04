Authorities: 2 taken to hospital after crash with injury at an Evansville church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch tells 14 News that crews were on the scene of a crash with injury at an Evansville church.
They say it happened at Oakhill Christian Church.
The call came in just after 11:50 a.m.
Authorities say a vehicle was in the parking lot at the church when a woman and child came into the blind spot of the vehicle.
That’s when authorities say the vehicle ran over the woman’s foot, causing her to fall into the child, knocking the child under the vehicle.
We are told both individuals were able to walk into the ambulance and were taken to the hospital for a check-up.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.