Children, families take part in community Easter egg hunt in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kids and their families got into the Easter spirit on Saturday with a big egg hunt at Willard Library.
The local non-profit “4 Good Community” hosted the event. Organization leaders welcomed children to find roughly 2,000 eggs hidden on the lawn of Willard library, and there were lots of free prizes up for grabs, like bicycles, power wheels and even drones.
The eggs were spread out all across the library lawn and the kids were glad to get to hunt Easter eggs again since there weren’t any last year due to COVID-19.
He’s having a blast,” parent Ryan Wilson said. “Picking up whatever he can find.”
“With COVID, we just wanted everyone to have the best time,” Jeff Kingery with “4 Good Community” said. “Because we’re just coming out of a pandemic.”
Organizers say that Walmart West and Walmart Henderson donated the toys, including $500 power wheels, as well as bikes, drones, hoverboards and other prizes.
