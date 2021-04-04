Beilsmith Blasts UE Baseball to a Doubleheader Sweep

SDSU pulled Bourassa after the sixth and brought in Eli Sundquist. Evansville proceeded to get its offense going, opening the inning with a single by senior Craig Shepherd. After a strikeout, sophomore Danny Borgstrom pinch-hit for the Aces, earning a walk. With sophomore Evan Kahre pinch running at first, Evansville got a run back on consecutive wild pitches, scoring Shepherd. Trailing by one, Kahre came home on another free pass, this one of the balk variety as Evansville tied the game at 2-2. After a strikeout put a second out on the scoreboard, Beilsmith stepped to the plate. The Weldon Spring, Mo. native came up big, driving a homer to left field and walking-off the game with a 3-2 Evansville win.