Aces Women’s Soccer hands Loyola its First Loss

CHICAGO (WFIE) - The University of Evansville women’s soccer team took down the undefeated Loyola Ramblers, 1-0, Saturday at Loyola Soccer Park. The win marks the second win against Loyola in program history and the first since 1993.
The game winning goal came off the head of Emilie Hill at the 26:56 mark. The cross came off a corner kick and was assisted by Nicole Benati, marking the first assist for the Aces this season. The goal by Hill is her first career goal and the second goal of the season for UE.
Evansville saw impressive efforts from the backline and from goal. Goalkeeper Michaela Till made 11 saves, including a massive stop during a penalty kick attempt at the end of the first half. Till and the rest of the Aces defense faced 20 shots from Loyola.
On offense the Aces were efficient with five total attempts with four coming in the first half. Along with four corner kicks during the match.
Evansville will close out the regular season with a matchup against Indiana State on April 10 at home for senior day.
