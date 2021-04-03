West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, Vanderburgh County Fair back on for 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County fair organizers were all set for their 100th celebration in 2020 when COVID-19 hit.
Fair President Scott Berry says they took those same plans and are ready to celebrate a century this year.
“Now we have a lot of twists in there still with COVID regulations and we’re not sure where everything’s going to be in July, so everything to this point is fluid,” Berry said. “Most of our entertainment is set and ready.”
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival also got cancelled in 2020.
This year, like the fair, is its 100th year milestone, and organizers are hopeful it can be pulled off in a healthy manner.
“We are doing everything we can to have a festival this year,” Ryan Beck, publicity chairman of West Side Nut Club said. “Obviously there are things that are out of our control, but we are planning 100% to have a festival this year. We feel like things are trending in the right direction.”
Both Beck and Berry say they have been meeting with the health department to make sure their plans are safe.
As of now, each say they have gotten the green light.
“The landscape of COVID has changed so much within the last even a month, two months. It’s hard to say what’s going to happen in the next three or four months,” Beck said. “We’re hoping the numbers continue to trend down and we can have a festival as normal, but I’m sure there will be some kind of accommodations that need to be made.”
“We have to look financially that we’re doing the right things for ourselves and then also the safety of our patrons,” Berry said. “So we are excited that we’re going to bring the fair back this year, again it’s not going to look exactly like it has in the past, but we’re going to do our best.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.