Tri-State travel agency says vacation bookings on the rise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can travel freely in the U.S.
However, they do have to be masked on planes, buses and trains.
Inside Evansville Regional Airport, Jeff Edwards watched as he sent his wife off to Guatemala City to visit family. He’ll soon be joining her in a few weeks.
“This is our first experience, really, outside,” Edwards said. “We haven’t been eating at restaurants, a lot of stuff, staying in. Her mother’s health has been declining.”
Now fully vaccinated, they feel comfortable traveling and they’re not the only ones.
“Traveler confidence has been rising the last couple of months and especially the last couple of weeks, so it’s been very busy for our travel planners and travel experts,” Connie Corbett of Ambassador Travel said.
Corbett says many families are re-booking those vacations that were canceled last year, and others are just excited to finally get back out and travel again.
“With the high demand in travel, we are seeing prices increasing daily and sometimes hourly,” Corbett said. “So if you see something that you like, you see the availability, we suggest that travelers go ahead and get that price and space locked in before it changes and someone else grabs the space.”
For people traveling throughout the country, the CDC says they can do it freely without testing for COVID-19 or having to self quarantine. Corbett says he believes travel numbers will continue to increase, especially as more individuals become fully vaccinated.
“Yeah that has a lot to do with it and I think things are turning in the right direction,” Edwards said.
