Teen killed following wreck in Wayne Co.

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police says a 14-year-old girl is dead after a wreck in Illinois on Friday night.
State troopers say the wreck happened in Wayne County. They say a car blew a stop sign and hit a pickup truck on Route 161.
Officials say this pickup truck went off the road and rolled several times, killing the 14-year-old passenger.
Both drivers were flown to nearby hospitals with serious injuries. A second passenger in the truck was also hurt and taken by helicopter to the hospital.
No word on any possible charges.
