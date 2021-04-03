Teen killed following wreck in Wayne Co.

By 14 News Staff | April 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 10:48 PM

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police says a 14-year-old girl is dead after a wreck in Illinois on Friday night.

State troopers say the wreck happened in Wayne County. They say a car blew a stop sign and hit a pickup truck on Route 161.

Officials say this pickup truck went off the road and rolled several times, killing the 14-year-old passenger.

Both drivers were flown to nearby hospitals with serious injuries. A second passenger in the truck was also hurt and taken by helicopter to the hospital.

No word on any possible charges.

