Panther baseball chills storm in GMAC action

PAINESVILLE, OH (WFIE) - Devin Smith yet again was great for Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team. The Panthers after having a couple games postponed stayed hot after sweeping their last series. Wesleyan traveled to Eastlake, Ohio and picked up two wins over Lake Erie College in Great Midwest action. The Panthers scored late to the opener 7-2 and followed up with an 8-6 victory to cap off the day.
Game 1: KWC 7, LEC 2
Devin Smith after allowing two runs in the second inning would throw four scoreless innings. The Panthers (9-3, 6-0 GMAC) offense took a while to warm-up in the cold weather. Cody Bridges led off the fourth inning with a walk, Lane Kennemore would single, moving Bridges to third. Bridges would later score on a wild pitch to get Wesleyan on the board.
After only one run through the first seven innings the Panthers were able to get back on the board with a run in the top of the 8th. After a one-out double from Joseph Burke, Chase Andrews followed with an RBI single to left-field. Smith threw six innings allowing the two early runs on eight hits and struck-out 10. Bo Robinson would come on in relief in the seventh, picking up his second win.
The Panthers offense put the game away in the top of the ninth scoring five runs. Robert Chayka started with a leadoff walk, Ben Wilcoxson was hit by pitch, and then a Cody Bridges walk loaded the bases. Kennemore would reach base and drive in a run on an error. Chase Andrews would break things open with a base clearing double, bringing his RBI total for the game to four. Andrews would score on a passed ball to solidify the 7-2 final score of the first game of the day.
Game 2: KWC 8, LEC 6
Lake Erie (3-14, 1-9 GMAC) looked to storm back from an 8-3 deficit in the ninth, but came up just a bit short. Cody Bridges started the game with a single into right, after the sacrifice by Kennemore, Burke would single and move Bridges to third. Chase Andrews would drive-in Bridges on a fielder’s choice. Brayden Sisson’s RBI double would score Andrews from second base, as the Panthers scored two runs in the first.
The Panthers offense stayed locked in the second inning scoring another three runs, all getting started with an error on an Ian Ellis hit. Chayka doubled to left center to score Ellis from first. Bridges would single and move Chayka to third, Kennemore would ground-out picking up an RBI by bringing home Chayka. Lake Erie scored three of their own on a handful of singles off CJ Fairchild.
Fairchild would go six innings, allowing five hits, three runs and striking-out one. Fairchild would pick up his third win on the season. Wesleyan would add 3 more runs in the top of the 6th inning. After a couple singles, Chayka notched an RBI single into left-field. Ellis would score on a passed ball pushing the lead to 7-3. The Panthers would tally one more run on a RBI single by Kennemore.
In the seventh inning, the Storm’s offense surged by scoring three runs on four hits. Rylan Thomas was able to get the first two outs of the inning, but the Panthers went to the bullpen and brought-in Drake Hamil to get the final out of the game and pick up his second save of the season. The Panthers were able to hang on and win game two by a score of 8-6.
The Panthers will play the final two games of the series on Saturday in Painesville. First pitch is scheduled for 11 AM CT.
