KWC softball sweeps the Fighting Scots

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team picked up a pair of G-MAC wins on Friday with a doubleheader sweep of Ohio Valley University. The Panthers dominated game 1 with a complete game shut out from Evyn Hendrickson while Kaitlyn LaSala provided a walk off win in game 2.
GAME 1 | KWC 7, OVU 0
The Panthers scored four runs in the first and that’s all it took in game one. Macy Flanigan drove in the first run with a single up the middle. A bases loaded walk and hit by pitch plated two more runs before Mikayla Benson drove in the final run with a sacrifice fly to left field.
Evyn Hendrickson led off the bottom of the fifth with a double, eventually scoring on an infield single from Lacie Mills. Mills later scored on a single from Hannah Scheberle to extend Wesleyan’s lead to 6-0.
Madison Scott led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to left center for her second home run of the season.
Hendrickson dominated the circle in her fifth win of the season. The senior struck out 12 while allowing just two hits and zero runs.
Scott finished game one three-for-four at the plate with two runs scored and one driven in. Hardley, Scheberle and Flanigan each finished with two hits.
GAME 2 | KWC 6, OVU 5
Wesleyan trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the fifth where LaSala led off the inning with a solo home run to put the Panthers on the board. With two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth, Hendrickson tucked a single down the left field line, scoring two and cutting the Panthers deficit to one run.
The Fighting Scots extended their lead to 5-3 in the top of the fifth after a two out triple.
The Panthers put runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Flanigan drove in both runners with a double to right to tie the game at five. Madison Scott lined a single up the middle to put the winning run on third. LaSala hit a ground ball between the shortstop and third baseman, allowing Flanigan to score and giving the Panthers a 6-5 walk off win.
Bailey Woodall picked up her first win of the season in the circle, striking out two and allowing five runs off of nine hits in 7.0 innings.
LaSala finished game two two-for-three at the plate with a pair of RBI’s. Flanigan recorded a pair of hits and one RBI.
The Panthers return to action on Tuesday, hosting Trevecca Nazarene in a G-MAC doubleheader at Foster Field. First pitch is currently set for 2 pm CT.
