Ind. reports 1,159 new COVID-19 cases; 18 in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,159 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths.
The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 689,965 confirmed cases and 12,667 total deaths.
According to health officials, there are 18 new cases in Vanderburgh County, six in Warrick County, four in Spencer County, two in Perry County and one in Dubois, Gibson, Posey and Pike Counties.
There are no newly reported deaths in our area of Indiana.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
If you don’t have a computer or cell phone, you can call 211.
On Tuesday, the statewide mask mandate will become just an advisory.
Face masks will still be required in city/state government buildings and buses. They will also be required in schools for the rest of this school year.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,814 cases, 391 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,037 cases, 116 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,619 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,780 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,667 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,227 cases, 87 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,262 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,292 cases, 34 deaths
