EPD investigating after shots fired call early Sat.
By Makayla Neukam | April 3, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT - Updated April 3 at 9:11 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after a shots fired run early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of W. Illinois St. just before 12:15.

When officers arrived, they say they were told three people arrived in a vehicle. That’s when police say a fight between one of the victims and the offenders happened.

We are told a woman was tased in the eye and a man’s house was shot.

Police say during the fight, three shots were fired. They say one bullet struck a man’s hand.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

