EPD investigating after shots fired call early Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after a shots fired run early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of W. Illinois St. just before 12:15.
When officers arrived, they say they were told three people arrived in a vehicle. That’s when police say a fight between one of the victims and the offenders happened.
We are told a woman was tased in the eye and a man’s house was shot.
Police say during the fight, three shots were fired. They say one bullet struck a man’s hand.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
