Easter Warmup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easter Sunday will be filled with sunshine as temperatures ascend into the lower 70s. Sunday night, clear with lows in the upper 40s.
Monday and Tuesday, temps will continue to hover 10-15 degrees above normal in the low to mid-70s under sunny skies.
Wednesday, partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps remain in the mid-70s. The best set-up for severe thunderstorms appears to be in southeast Missouri and Arkansas.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.