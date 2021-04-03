Coroner: Authorities investigating Evansville shooting as homicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after a shooting leaves one person dead.
Vanderburgh County Dispatch says crews have been called to a shots fired run.
Dispatch says it happened in the 500 block of S. Bedford Ave.
Police say dispatch received a call at 8 a.m. for shots fired. The caller told police that he was in the area and heard three shots.
Sgt. Nick Winsett says while investigating, officers found a deceased man inside the residence. He says it appears the man was possibly killed sometime overnight.
According to Sgt. Winsett, police have not been able to identify the victim and don’t have any suspects at this time.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner confirms that authorities are investigating this case as a homicide. He also says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979 or the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.