Vehicle catches fire on highway in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a car accident on Friday that led to the vehicle catching on fire.
The crash happened on State Road 66 in Warrick County. The driver was not injured.
The driver told 14 News that he was heading down the highway when he noticed his SUV was having problems, so he turned around to go back home when he saw smoke.
He says once he pulled over, he saw flames coming from hood.
The Yankeetown Fire Department put the flames out with assistance from the Newburgh Fire Department.
