Sunny and milder weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday’s low of 25 degrees set a record at Evansville, shattering the old record of 27 set in 2013. Sunny and milder weather ahead for the weekend. Saturday’s low will drop to 30, but afternoon highs should make it into the lower 60s. Easter Sunday will be sunny and a bit warmer with a high of 67. Monday will bring sunshine with a high in the middle 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday-Friday. Daily highs will climb into the low to middle 70s and morning lows will drop into the middle 50s.